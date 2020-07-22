Jason Blair Buckhalt, a resident of Gordon, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at a local hospital after a long illness. He was 40 years old. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 10 am at the funeral home on Friday. Jason was born on September 6, 1979 in Dothan, Alabama and lived here all of his life. He worked with Michelin Tire for a few years as a forklift operator. Jason enjoyed working with and restoring cars. He loved to sing karaoke and being in the outdoors, especially to go fishing and hunting with his son. Jason's greatest joy came from being a father to Christopher, whom he loved with his whole heart and spending time with him was always a priority. Survivors include his son, Christopher Buckhalt; his parents, Bruce Buckhalt and Kimberly (Bruce) Swarthout; his brother, Jeff Culbreth; his grandfather, Jim Campbell; his uncles, Gerald Buckhalt and Mike (Gail) Campbell; and a host of extended family members and friends. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Buckhalt, Jason Blair
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Buckhalt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.