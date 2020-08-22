Burkett, Patsy Sims

Patsy Sims Burkett, a resident of Dothan, died early Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at the home of a son in Ashford. She was 71. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
