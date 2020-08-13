You have permission to edit this article.
Burkett, Willie Grover
Burkett, Willie Grover

Willie Grover Burkett, a resident of Dothan, died early Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020, at the home of a son in Ashford. He was 73. You may sign a guest register www.holmanmortuaries.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Burkett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

