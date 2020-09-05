Burton, Mavis Ivey

Mavis Ivey Burton of Enterprise passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. She was 79. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 7, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Enterprise with Reverend Sam Williams officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Mavis was born February 14, 1941 to the late Daniel and Mable Howell Ivey. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marjorie Grimes and brother, Danny Ivey. Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Hope (David) of Enterprise, AL and Terri Jorgenson (Clint) of Bel Air, MD; sister, Mildred Dykes (Joe) of Columbus, MS; grandchildren, Justin Hope (Amanda), Ethan Jorgenson and Chloe Jorgenson; great-grandson, John David Hope; and nephews, Dana Dykes and Derrick Dykes (Angela). In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Mavis' memory to: Wesley Chapel UMC, 2235 County Road 156, Enterprise, AL 36330. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
