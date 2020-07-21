Capps, Jackie Grice

Jackie Grice Capps, a resident of Webb, died Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 88, Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Tim McCraney officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the Tolbert Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Thursday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Webb Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 202, Webb, AL 36376 or to the Columbia Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Columbia, AL 36319. Mr. Capps was born in the Capps Community of Henry County, son of the late Howard Capps and Helen Grice Capps. At an early age, he moved to Webb and was reared by Spurgeon and Mary Alice Grice Melton. Mr. Capps was a graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Mr. Capps retired with the rank of Staff Sergeant. After retirement from the military, he was employed at the Joseph M. Farley Plant. Mr. Capps was a member of the VFW and American Legion and was formerly active in the Webb Lions Club. He was a member of the Webb Baptist Church. Surviving relatives include his wife, Rose Shelley Capps; two daughters, Jacqueline Rose Crawley (Terry), Chelsea, AL; and Carmel Jo Horsley (Henry), Dothan; a son, Jackie Grice Capps, Jr., Webb; three half-sisters and one half-brother; four grandchildren, Melody Gamble Hendrix, Phillip Gamble (Christa), Brandon Crawley (April) and Justin Crawley; six great-grandchildren, Tatum Hendrix, Tinsley Hendrix, Brayden Crawley, Lillie Crawley, Lawson Gamble and Sarah Cate Gamble. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
