Carroll, Mrs. Rachel Brogden

Mrs. Rachel Brogden Carroll, a resident of Ozark, passed away on September 5, 2020 at home from a long battle with Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Southside Baptist Church, Ozark, Alabama with Bro. Tim Bates and Gary Keown officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
