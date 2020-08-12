You have permission to edit this article.
Carter, Lawrence
Carter, Lawrence

Lawrence Carter, a resident of Henry County, between Headland & Abbeville, died Monday morning, August 10, 2020, at his home. He was 81. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

