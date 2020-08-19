Chancey, Margaret Windham

Mrs. Margaret Windham Chancey, a resident of Ozark, died Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 84. In keeping with the wishes of the family, there are no public services planned at this time. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
