You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chancey, Margaret Windham
0 entries

Chancey, Margaret Windham

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mrs. Margaret Windham Chancey, a resident of Ozark, died Monday afternoon, August 17, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 84. In keeping with the wishes of the family, there are no public services planned at this time. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Chancey, Margaret Windham
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Chancey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert