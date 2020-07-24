Chandler, Jim Franklin Eugene

Jim Franklin Eugene Chandler, a resident of Cottonwood, Alabama died Monday, July 20, 2020 at his home. He was 65. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Judy Dyson officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home. Mr. Jim was born to the late Charlie and Mildred Williams Chandler. He was a renowned mechanic. As the old saying goes "all he had to do is hear your vehicle run and he could tell you what was wrong with it". He was a devoted husband to his wife of 49 years, Ms. Melba. His joy was his two daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and six special nephews that he thought of like his sons. His ultimate hobby was refurbishing old cars. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Chandler; and a sister, Ruby Dean Chandler. He is survived by his wife Melba Chandler; two daughters, Cindy Howard (James), and Gennie Anderson (Mitchell); two sisters, Donna Nelson (Larry), and Patricia Hancock (Danny); five grandchildren, Justin Pearson (Celsey), Cory Howard (Linda), Tyler, Anthony, and Alatia Anderson; four great grandchildren, Braylee and Paislee Pearson, and Swaye and Marleigh Howard; six special nephews, Tommy Nelson (Lynn), Darrell Nelson (Allison), Donnie Hancock, Chris Melton (Becky), Charles Chandler (Penny), and Bobby Joe Chandler, II. www.southernheritagefh.com
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
2:34PM
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.