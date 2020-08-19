Chapman, Nora Lucy and Neil Roberts

You have permission to edit this article.
Only $5 for 5 months

Nora Lucy Chapman and Neil Roberts Chapman, infant daughter and son of Jonathan Lee Chapman and Meagan Roberts Chapman, were carried by angels to their heavenly Father on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. Private family graveside services will be held in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jason Thrower and Reverend Stephan Margeson officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rachel's Gift 922 Highway 81 East PMB 153, McDonough, GA 30252. Surviving in addition to their parents, are their grandparents, Larry and Janet Barrington Chapman; Jim and Tanya Tolbert Roberts, all of Ozark; aunt, Emily Pritchett (Perry), Skipperville; uncles, Jarod Roberts, Ozark and James Chapman (Kayla), Roeton; several great aunts, uncles, and other relatives also survive. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

