June Fay Conway, a resident of Newton, AL, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was 82. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Mt. Hebron Church Cemetery with Rev. Archie Howell officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Mrs. Conway was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Conway. Mrs. Conway was born on July 12, 1938. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Church in Newton. Mrs. Conway had a flair for the adventures of life and traveled the world to savor it all. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Conway enjoyed working cross word puzzles. Survivors include her children, Dale (Lois) Conway, Jahn (George) Turner, Troy (Jayne) Conway, Patrick (Lisa) Conway, Tamara (Dave) Myers, and Joey Conway; her 9 grandchildren; her 8 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Gary Edwards. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

