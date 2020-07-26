Cotten, James Milton

James Milton Cotten passed away peacefully at his home in Dothan, Alabama on July 17, 2020 at age 77. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, and later a long-time resident of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Katherine Cotten, daughters Christina Cotten and Miranda Cotten, son James M. T. Cotten, granddaughter Cherise Honda, siblings Charles Cotten, Kathryn Goodson, Linda Bowden and Joe Cotten, and many other family members. To honor his wishes, no service will be held. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
To plant a tree in memory of James Cotten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.