Cotten, James Milton
Cotten, James Milton

James Milton Cotten passed away peacefully at his home in Dothan, Alabama on July 17, 2020 at age 77. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, and later a long-time resident of Honolulu, Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Katherine Cotten, daughters Christina Cotten and Miranda Cotten, son James M. T. Cotten, granddaughter Cherise Honda, siblings Charles Cotten, Kathryn Goodson, Linda Bowden and Joe Cotten, and many other family members. To honor his wishes, no service will be held. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

