Cox US Army, Ret., Maj. Marvin Bedford

Major Marvin Bedford "Jack" Cox, US Army, Ret., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in a local hospital. He was 82 years old. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Harvest Church with Pastor Ralph Sigler officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 1-2 pm. Military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Flowers are being accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center at www.wiregrasspetrescueandadoption.org Jack was born on September 11, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia and lived the early years of his life there. He joined the US Army and completed 5 Tours in Vietnam where he served as a Chinook Helicopter Pilot. Following his retirement from his military service, Jack spent 20 years managing Country Clubs, including Colonial Country Club in Texas. Events that took place under his management were all first class and elegantly arranged. He was known as a get r done kind of person, he was totally selfless. Jack was a rescuer of stray dogs, cats, and people.Jack owned and operated a realty company in Bald Head Island, North Carolina for several years. He was a member of the Tuesday Rotary Club, the Houston County Republican Women's Club, VFW Enterprise, and Harvest Church where he was a member of multiple bible studies. Survivors include his wife, Judy Cox; his daughters, Tamara Cox (Kurt) Weaver, Alice Tera (Luan) Cox, Jolynn (Eric) Cox-Swafford; his step-daughter, Beth (Tony) Kenward; his step-sons, Benjamin (Dawn) Comer and David Comer; his grandchildren, Alexandria Weaver, Caroline Weaver, Eli Bugod-Cox, Julian Bugod-Cox, Loren Hanson, Evan, Hanson, Scarlett Kenward, Deacon Kenward, Danielle Comer, Lauren Comer, and Seth Comer; his brother, James Edward (DiAnn) Cox; and his sister, Nina (Bob) Dodd. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
