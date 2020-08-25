Craig, Jr., John E.

John E. Craig Jr., 89, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 9, 1930 in Birmingham, AL. to the late John E. Craig, Sr., and Adell (Adams) Craig. Celebration of Life will take place 3 PM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with family receiving friends from 1 PM until service time. John was a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. After he graduated high school, he joined the United States Air Force serving during the Korean War. After his time in the military he graduated Howard College. John career extended over 40 years in Aircraft Aviation Hayes Aircraft and Atlantic Aviation in various management positions. After retirement, he was a City Commissioner, served on Houston County Board, Member of Gideons, ASOM, and Senior World of Troy University. John had a passion for gardening, reading, making home made jellies and sharing with his friends. He was known for his servants' heart and compassion and support of the Veterans. Family request that masks be worn, and social distancing be observed due to Covid-19. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Nell Brown. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Craig, daughters, Eva (Mickey) Jackson, Lisa (Mark) Winborn, Lori (Scott) Beumer, sons, David Craig, David (Katherine) Forrester, and Keith (Jennifer) Forrester, sister, Catherine Meadors, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Memorials can be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1231 Fortner St, Dothan, AL 36301, or Gideons International,: P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800. www.wardwilson.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.