Crews, Bobby Jerry

Bobby Jerry Crews, 74, graveside funeral service will be today Monday, Sept 14, 2020 at 11 AM, at New Hope Cemetery in Midland City, AL, with Reverend J. L. Glover officiating and Horace Williams Directing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.