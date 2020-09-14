 Skip to main content
Crews, Bobby Jerry
Bobby Jerry Crews, 74, graveside funeral service will be today Monday, Sept 14, 2020 at 11 AM, at New Hope Cemetery in Midland City, AL, with Reverend J. L. Glover officiating and Horace Williams Directing.

