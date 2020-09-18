Crews, Rose Mae

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Rose Mae Crews, 73, of Webb, AL graveside ceremony will be Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 12 noon at Little Rocky Mt.Church cemetery in Tumbleton, AL with Rev. Jerry Dawsey officiating and Horace Williams directing. Due to Covid-19 guidelines a family visitation will be today at the mortuary from 4-6 pm.