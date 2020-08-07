Crosswhite, Betty W.

Mrs. Betty W. Crosswhite, a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 83. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Tom Hanson officiating. Burial will be in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Crosswhite was born January 10, 1937 in Georgia and at an early age she moved to St. Augustine, Florida. She lived in various locations in the United States while her husband served in the United States Navy. Mrs. Crosswhite moved to the Ozark area in the late 1990's and was a member of the Faith Independent Baptist Church in Enterprise. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Sikes and Louella Cooper Sikes; a sister, Helen Sikes Mimbs; brothers, Eddie Sikes and Bobby Sikes; son-in-law, Darry Cline. Surviving relatives include her husband of sixty-six years, Bobby Dunn Crosswhite, Ozark; two daughters, Bonney Crosswhite Hanson (Tom), Springfield, MO and Yolanda Crosswhite Cline, Ozark; a son, Kenneth Earl Crosswhite, Ozark; a sister, Carol Ann Sikes; five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
