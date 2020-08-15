Culver, John

Mr. John Culver, age 68, of Dothan, AL passed away on August 12, 2020; to keep his wishes, there will be no formal service. The family would like to invite friends of the family to sign the register book on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-5 PM at the funeral home; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
