Culver, John
Culver, John

Mr. John Culver, age 68, of Dothan, AL passed away on August 12, 2020; to keep his wishes, there will be no formal service. The family would like to invite friends of the family to sign the register book on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-5 PM at the funeral home; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Culver, John
Culver, John
