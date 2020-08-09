You have permission to edit this article.
Cummings, Naja
Cummings, Naja

Mr. Naja Cummings, son of James and Annie Jean Cummings of Gordon, Alabama; brother of Shanton C. Cummings of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away August 2, 2020. Homegoing services were held on August 6, 2020 at Clarence B. Wright Mortuary in Irvington, New Jersey. Burial followed at Hollywood Cemetery in Union, New Jersey.

