Cummings, Naja

Mr. Naja Cummings, son of James and Annie Jean Cummings of Gordon, Alabama; brother of Shanton C. Cummings of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away August 2, 2020. Homegoing services were held on August 6, 2020 at Clarence B. Wright Mortuary in Irvington, New Jersey. Burial followed at Hollywood Cemetery in Union, New Jersey.
To plant a tree in memory of Naja Cummings as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.