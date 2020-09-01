Davidson, Betty Johnson Hicks

Betty Johnson Hicks Davidson, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020, at her home. She was 91. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Memory Hill Cemetery, (Hartford Highway), with Pastor Ron Baker officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. Mrs. Davidson was born in Henry County and moved with her family to Dothan as a child. She was a graduate of Rehobeth High School. Mrs. Davidson was retired from Warner's in bookkeeping after thirty-seven years of employment. In later years, she volunteered with Kindred Hospice. Mrs. Davidson was a member of the Old Webb Road Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Haston Johnson, Jack Hicks and Kenneth Davidson, a grandson, Eric Grice, two sisters, Jacqueline Mott and Sara Hulett, a brother, Kenneth Bond, and an infant sister, Mary Elizabeth Bond. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Nedra Johnson Odom (Eddie), and Lana Johnson Grimes (Mickey), a son, Haston "Bubba" Johnson (Patricia), all of Dothan; a sister, Janice Lohman (Ray), Houston, TX; a brother, Jim Bond (Joy), Cowarts; a sister-in-law, Elaine Bond, Webb, AL; grandchildren, Alatia Midkiff (Mike), Michael Skeen (Joanna), Amber Riley (Jared), Adam Johnson (Aricka), and Ashley Newton (Patrick); great-grandchildren, Haston, Raylee, Kaylee, Maghen, Maci, Lily, Lindsey, Emma, Kade, Ava Claire, A J, "Baba", Alyssa and Kendall. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
