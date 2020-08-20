You have permission to edit this article.
Dawkins, Annie
Ms. Annie Dawkins, age 74, of Slocomb, Alabama passed away on August 14, 2020; graveside service will be held today August 20, 2020 11 AM at the County Line Cemetery, Slocomb, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Service information

Aug 20
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
11:00AM
County Line Cemetery
598 County Line Drive
Slocomb, AL 36375
