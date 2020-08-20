Dawkins, Annie

Ms. Annie Dawkins, age 74, of Slocomb, Alabama passed away on August 14, 2020; graveside service will be held today August 20, 2020 11 AM at the County Line Cemetery, Slocomb, AL; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
To send flowers to the family of Annie Dawkins, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 20
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 20, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
County Line Cemetery
598 County Line Drive
Slocomb, AL 36375
598 County Line Drive
Slocomb, AL 36375
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.