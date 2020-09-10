de la Croix, III, Louis Arthur

Louis Arthur "Art" de la Croix, III, a resident of Headland, died Tuesday morning, September 8, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church of Headland with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM Friday in the church sanctuary. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Bridge to Tomorrow "Building Fund", 301 E. Church Street, Headland, AL 36345. Art de la Croix was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Headland at an early age. He was a 1967 graduate of Headland High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Troy University. Art was employed for the past twenty years as Assistant Manager in the Pump Division of the Donald Smith Company. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Headland where he served as a Deacon and teacher of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class. Art was preceded in death by his father, Louis Arthur de la Croix, Jr., and step-father, J.B. Warren. Surviving relatives include his wife, Susan Grantham de la Croix; his son, Christopher de la Croix (Melissa), Greenville, SC; his mother, Ethelene de la Croix Warren, Headland; his sister, Lorry de la Croix, Suwanee, GA; two grandchildren, Colin de la Croix and Grayson de la Croix; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Billy R. and Eunice Grantham, Bertha Community; brother-in-law, Ray Grantham, Dothan. Serving as active pallbearers will be Matt Singletary, Carey Solomon, Gregg Armstrong, Ben Jordan, Bob Jordan, Khyle Jordan, Rudy Boutwell and Tommy Hutto. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be members of the Truth Seekers Sunday School Class. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.