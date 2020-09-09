Dean, Martha Nell

Ms. Martha Nell Dean, age 91, of Dothan, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Dale County on August 15, 1929 to the late Joseph Leon Dean, Sr. and Era Blanch Adams, Martha moved to Dothan at an early age and graduated from Dothan High School and Huntingdon College. She started her career with the Bay County School before moving to Atlanta, GA to work in her father's business, G. F. A. Transportation Co. Later she worked with the Citizens and Southern National Bank (now Bank of America) as a Corporate Operations Officer. While in Atlanta, she was a member of Peachtree Road Methodist church and worked with the Children's Department. She served as Treasurer of the Atlanta Women's Traffic Club, St. Matthew Methodist Church and the National Association of Freight Payment Banks. Returning to Dothan in 1975 to take care of her mother, she was a active member of the First United Methodist Church, serving several terms on the Administrative Board. She was also an owner of Leon Motel, where she worked until her retirement in 2000. While in Dothan, she served as Treasurer of the American Association of University Women and the Zonta Club of which she supported whole heartedly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Dean,Sr. (Era Adams), her brother, Joseph Leon Dean, Jr.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Imena D. Jenkins (Lester). She is survived by her nephew, Michael Dean Jenkins, Sr. (Beth) and niece, Anne Atkinson (Philip); grandnephews and nieces, Anne-Marie Everett (Jay), Michael Dean Jenkins, Jr. (Michelle), Brian Edward Atkinson (Krissy), Becky Lane, and Courtney Brown (Scott); great-grandnephews and nieces, Jordyn Griffin (Jarred), Gracie Everett, Nicole Lane, Grant Jenkins, Brennen Atkinson, Christopher Lane, Ella Atkinson, Noah Lane, LivyAnne Brown; other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held at 4 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Pinckard Cemetery with Reverend Allie Freeman officiating. While there will be no public visitation, any friends may come by from 11 AM until 2 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 to pay their respects at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Joseph L. Dean, Jr. Scholarship Fund at Huntingdon College, 1500 E Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL 36102 or the First Methodist Church, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. The family would like to say a special thank you to Covenant Care Hospice Staff and nurse, Cynthia Longgrear and caregivers, Brenda Whiteside, Dorothy Pearson, Donna Glover, and Sharon Britt. www.wardwilson.com
