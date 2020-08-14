You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Del Rio, Alan James
0 entries

Del Rio, Alan James

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Alan James Del Rio, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. He was 71. Memorial services for Alan will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Covid 19 protocol and social distancing will be observed. Alan was born May 28, 1949 in Bakersfield, California and raised in Shafter, California by his parents, Jessie Joseph and Norma Mettler Del Rio. He was a car hauler for Hadley Auto Transport and a race car enthusiast. Alan is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Rosemary Del Rio; sons, Alan Joseph Del Rio, Michael Del Rio, John Thomas Del Rio and Jarred Wayne Pope; daughters, Wendy Daugherty and Angela Dawn Darby; 18 grandchildren; step-mother, Kathleen "Tiny" Del Rio. www.southernheritagefh.com

Del Rio, Alan James
To plant a tree in memory of Alan Del Rio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert