Del Rio, Alan James

Alan James Del Rio, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. He was 71. Memorial services for Alan will be held at 1 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Covid 19 protocol and social distancing will be observed. Alan was born May 28, 1949 in Bakersfield, California and raised in Shafter, California by his parents, Jessie Joseph and Norma Mettler Del Rio. He was a car hauler for Hadley Auto Transport and a race car enthusiast. Alan is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Rosemary Del Rio; sons, Alan Joseph Del Rio, Michael Del Rio, John Thomas Del Rio and Jarred Wayne Pope; daughters, Wendy Daugherty and Angela Dawn Darby; 18 grandchildren; step-mother, Kathleen "Tiny" Del Rio. www.southernheritagefh.com
