Dickerson, II, Jimmie Terrell "Johnson"

Jimmie Terrell "Johnson" Dickerson, II, a resident of Newton, died early Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020, in the emergency room of the Dale Medical Center in Ozark. He was 48. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.