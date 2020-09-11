Dixon, Martha Sue

Martha Sue Dixon, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 71. Funeral services will be held a 2PM, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Southern Heritage directing. The family will receive friends from 5PM to 7PM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her honor to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1231 Fortner Street, Dothan, Alabama 36301. Mrs. Martha was born to the late Tullis and Lee Esther Martin Callaway. She was a lifelong resident of Dothan, Alabama. She was Employed with the Dothan City School System as a Cafeteria Manager for thirty-one years before her retirement. Martha loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church for thirty-six years. She played the piano at Extendicare Health and Rehab for 14 years. Mrs. Martha was a Loving wife for 53 years to Mr. John Dixon. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite hobby was working in her yards. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband; a son, Ricky Dixon (Jenny); a daughter, Tonya Wilkinson (Tim); a brother, Tim Callaway (Carolyn); a sister, Brenda Lovering (Wayne); four grandchildren, Emily Hill (Tyler), Lanie Brooke Belk (Trey), Hunter Wilkinson, and Daulton Dixon; a great grandchild, Abby Kate Hill; a special Brother and Sister in-law Kenneth and Linda Barfield along with many nieces and nephews. www.southernheritagefh.com
