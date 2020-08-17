Dorriety, Juanita C.

Juanita C. Dorriety of Geneva passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was 93. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Rev. Teddy Ward, officiating and Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva, directing. The family kindly requests attendees to wear a face mask due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave., Geneva, AL 36340. Mrs. Dorriety was born in Hartford, AL on May 6, 1927, to the late Harvey E. and Virgie Lee Tate Culverhouse. She was a longtime member of Maple Avenue Baptist Church. Prior to her retirement she owned and operated Pittman Funeral Homes along with her late husband, Wilburn Mercer Dorriety for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Mercer Dorriety; four brothers, Albert, Ralph, Lamar, and Cleo Culverhouse; and two sisters, Faye Byrd, and Mary Helen Daughtry. She is survived by two daughters, Shirley Whisnant of Geneva, and Glenda Harris of Prattville; son, Lavelle Dorriety of Tallahassee, FL; three grandchildren, Lee Whisnant, Chad Whisnant (Brooke), both of Geneva, and Andrea Harris of Hoover; three great-grandchildren, Laine Whisnant, Ashlyn Thompson (Adam), and Lauren Van Wert; and two sisters, Betty Williams and Annette Holland (Chester). The family expresses their appreciation to the staff at Southern Care Hospice, and private caregivers, Velma Venable, Cathi Harris, Aaron Kelley, and Sally Smith. www.pittmanfuneral.com
