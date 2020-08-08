Dudley, Jerome

You have permission to edit this article.
Pastor Jerome Dudley, age 71 of Ozark, Alabama; visitation was held on Friday, August 7, 2020 5-7 PM at the Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, Ozark; graveside service will be held today, August 8, 2020 9 AM at the Westside Cemetery, Ozark, Alabama; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

