Dyess, John G. (Bill)

John G. (Bill) Dyess, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at UAB University Hospital in Birmingham, AL on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. David Jamison and Rev. Charles Dyess officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM on Saturday. Bill was born on February 22, 1935, in Pike County Alabama to Fred Henry and Sallie Lou Scarbrough Dyess. He graduated from Kinston High School in 1954. He was a proud veteran having served in the United States Air Force where he was stationed at Parks Air Force Base in Pleasanton, California, when he met his loving bride of 65 years, Barbara Lou Boyd. Bill later returned home with his wife to Coffee County settling in Enterprise, Alabama where he began working in civil service at Fort Rucker, AL. He worked in various roles, concluding as Director of DOIM and retiring after 37 years of service. Bill was an avid golfer and a passionate fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and loved ones at the lake. Another love of his was watching and cheering for Alabama Crimson Tide Football. Bill was a member of Green Hill Presbyterian Church having served as a Deacon and Elder. Bill was a longtime member of the Enterprise Country Club where he served in various roles including Club President. He also coached little league football and baseball with the Enterprise Recreation Center for many years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his son, John Welder Dyess and three siblings, Helen Colleen Branch (Hubert), Mary Ellen Davis (Tommy), and Perry Dyess (Carolyn). Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lou Boyd Dyess, Enterprise, AL, three sons, David Garman (Tracey) of Mansfield, TX, Scott Adam Dyess (Betsey) of Canton, GA, Joel DeWayne (Jody) Dyess of Thomasville, AL, and one daughter, Deborah Ann Dyess Epps (Chad) of Memphis, TN, siblings: Ethern Gerone Dyess (Wanda) of Enterprise, AL, Jerry William (Sarah) of Monroeville, AL and Janice Alline Dyess Crews of Samson, AL: 13 grandchildren: 5 great-grandchildren. 2 Timothy 4:7 " I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
