Easter, Mrs. Lauren Leigh Gregory

Mrs. Lauren Leigh Gregory Easter, age 28, entered into the arms of her loving Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born August 13, 1992 in Andalusia, Alabama to Jeffrey Wayne Gregory and Cynthia Dianne Ward Gregory. Lauren was a resident of Inlet Beach, Florida after moving from Auburn, Alabama. She graduated high school from Northside Methodist Academy in Dothan, Alabama and college from Auburn University, where she received her bachelor's degree in psychology. She loved fitness and helping others reach their fitness and nutrition goals. She placed fourth in the nation in a women's national fitness competition. Lauren had a deep love and passion for Christ and wanted to tell others about her faith. She had a strong desire for her friends to experience the love, forgiveness and grace of a relationship with Jesus. She was also blessed to spend the last two years of her life getting to know and marrying the man God had prepared for her since birth, Will Easter. Since the moment they met, Lauren loved Will deeply and had a strong desire to be a Godly wife and mother. Earlier this year, Lauren and Will lost a precious baby during her pregnancy. Lauren is now being comforted in the arms of Jesus, while holding their beautiful baby. Lauren was the best wife and friend to Will and together, more than anything, they wanted the love that they had for one another to point others towards Christ. Lauren is survived by her father and mother, Jeff and Cynthia Gregory of Inlet Beach, Florida; her husband, William (Will) Champion Easter of Inlet Beach, Florida; her paternal grandparents, Wayne and Barbara Gregory; maternal grandparents, Charles and Jullianne Ward; brother Tyler Gregory and wife Alexis of Inlet Beach, Florida; and her nephew, Rowan Wilder Gregory. Her in-laws Robert and Lea Easter of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; sister-in-law, Jordan Taylor and husband Steele; and her nephew Sam; sister-in-law, Alden Easter, as well as a number of aunts, uncles, and many friends who will forever remember their times with Lauren. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Destiny Worship Center; 122 Poinciana Boulevard, Miramar Beach, Florida 32550. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 18, 2020 at Destiny Worship Center with Pastor Steve Vaggalis and Pastor Wayne Asprodites officiating. Private Burial to follow ceremony. Lauren had a strong desire to help women and in honor of this desire, Lauren's Legacy has been set up at Destiny Worship Center to help women in need. The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lauren's Legacy c/o Destiny Worship Center. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.