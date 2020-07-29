Edgar, Mr. Jerry Wilburn

Mr. Jerry Wilburn Edgar, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Dale Medical Center. He was 84 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Edgar will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Billy Cardwell officiating. Interment will follow in Old Tabernacle Cemetery, New Brockton, Alabama with Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 9:30 AM until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
