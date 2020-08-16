Elliott, Billy Richard

Billy Richard Elliott of Gordon AL passed away on August 4, 2020. Services with military honors will be held at 9 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park. Afterwards he will be taken to Fort Mitchell for burial. He was preceded in death by his parents Glen R. Elliott and Lucy P. Sutton Elliott. Billy was born in Knoxville TN on May 6, 2020. Billy joined the Navy at the age of 20 and served approx. 4 years. After leaving the service Billy worked in the communication industry installing network cable until his retirement. He later retired here in the Dothan area. Billy was a residence of Signature Health Care in Graceville FL for a year prior his death. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
