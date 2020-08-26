Elmore, Mr. Harrell

Mr. Harrell Elmore of Slocomb was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, August 24, 2020. He was 84. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Ryan Jordan officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. Mr. Elmore was born December 30, 1935 in Dale County to the late James Odis and Robbie Elmore. Harrell was a devoted husband, caregiver, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Slocomb. He loved the Lord and especially enjoyed the friendship of his fellow members of the Goare Sunday School Class. Harrell was a proud veteran of the United States Army and Alabama National Guard. His working years included over 17 years at Slocomb Western Auto, over 25 years with Sony, and over 12 years with Slocomb Dollar General. During this time, he took family leave to perform his most important job as devoted caregiver for his wife and sweetheart of 63 years. He dearly loved his family and friends. Harrell was a humble man that believed in honesty and hard work. Mr. Elmore will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Myernette; and two brothers: Donald and Riley Elmore. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Shelia and Ken Grimes; two granddaughters: Carolyn Crawford (Radney), and Kendall Grimes (fiancé Brandon Wallace); two great-granddaughters: Emma, and Lilah Crawford; one great grandson, Elijah Crawford; sister, Nina Elmore Brown; brothers: Charles Elmore, Bruce Elmore, and Ronnie Elmore; numerous extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.