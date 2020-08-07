Etheridge Paramore, Nell Rose

Nell Rose Etheridge Paramore of Midland City passed away on August 5, 2020. She was 94. Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Paramore will be 11:00 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery under the direction of Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday in the chapel. In lieu of flowers the family request that contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 416 Bethlehem Road, Midland City, AL 36350. Mrs. Paramore was born on July 24, 1926 to the late Richard M. and Beatrice Hammock Etheridge. She worked as a substitute teacher at Midland City Elementary School for several years. She also managed Textile Outlet and Sneads Factory Outlet in Plaza 2 shopping Center in Dothan, and also worked at Midcity Outlet in Midland City. Her hobbies included flowers, gardening and landscape painting. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Paramore Simpson (Daryl) of Midland City and son, Tim Paramore (Carol) of Birmingham, grandson Darren Simpson (Rachel) of Birmingham, granddaughter Kristen Kane (Tim) of Panama City, FL, and great grandchildren Lyla and Maisy Simpson of Birmingham.
