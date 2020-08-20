Ethridge, Ronald

Ronald Orlan Ethridge of Dothan passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at the age of 75. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, Cottonwood Road with Dr. Rickey Plummer, Pastor and Bro. David Starling, Brother-in-law officiating. Graveside service will be held immediately following services at Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Bethel Baptist Church. Ronald was born October 13, 1944. He was the oldest child of the late Orlan Ethridge and Mary Ethel (Hardy) Ethridge. He was a 1963 graduate of Dothan High School. Ronald lived his entire life in Dothan, Alabama. He served in the Alabama National Guard and retired with 28 years of service. Ronald was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and the Gary Granger Sunday School class. Ronald was in the commercial door and hardware business for approximately forty-three years. He was owner of Dothan Commercial Doors with his wife and son. Surviving relatives include his wife of 45 years, Glenda Williams Ethridge, two sons, Stacey (Debbie) Ethridge, Brandon (Leah) Ethridge. Granddaughter, Megan Ethridge, Grandsons, Landon and Briggs Ethridge and Chase Dickens. A brother, Ray (Elnore) Ethridge, two sisters, Dale (David) Starling and Terri (Everett) Mathis. Mother-in-law, Jewell Williams, Sister-in-law, Peggy (Jerome) Blalock, Brother-in-law, Roger (Dianne) Williams. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Nephews will serve as pall bearers and Grandsons will be Honorary pall bearers.
