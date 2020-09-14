Faison, Harvey Lucius

Harvey Lucius Faison, a resident of Abbeville, died Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, in Wesley Place on Honeysuckle. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM Monday, September 14, 2020, in the Holman Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Darden Kirby officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 PM Monday at the mortuary. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Safe Haven Animal Rescue Kennels (S.H.A.R.K.), P.O. Box 126, Abbeville, Alabama 36310. Mr. Faison was born and reared in the Blackwood Community of Dale County, son of the late Harvey Faison and Annie Lee Lingo Faison. He was a graduate of the Dale County High School. Mr. Faison served his country in the Army National Guard in the Headland unit which was activated during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville and the American Legion. Mr. Faison was retired as the owner and operator of Faison's Body Shop in Abbeville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Boatwright Faison, a sister, Mavis Greene, five brothers, Weems Faison, Jerry Faison, Leonard Faison, Luther Faison and Lewis Faison Surviving relatives include a daughter, Leah Faison, Midland City; a son, Chris Faison (Dawn), Marietta, GA; a grandson, Andrew Faison, Marietta, GA; and a sister-in-law, Thelma Faison, Dothan; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.
