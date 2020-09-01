Farmer, Gayle Tew

Gayle Tew Farmer of Slocomb, age 76, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 31, 2020. Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service for family will be on September 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Old Oak Grove Cemetery in Slocomb. Frank Farmer and David Pope officiating with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Gayle was born December 7, 1943 and grew up in the Fadette community. She married her high school sweetheart Paul and they recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on August 18th. Gayle was a devoted member of the Slocomb Church of Christ. She retired from the USPS as a letter carrier and co-owner of Petals 'n Presents. Gayle's yard was her canvass as she enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens. Above all she was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents J. Hulon and Mildred Tew of Fadette and brother Jimmy Tew. Survivors include her husband R. Paul Farmer; daughters Lisa Reed of Dothan, and Wendy F. Davis (Tim) of Inlet Beach, FL; granddaughters; Mollie Byrd, Mary Morgan Byrd and great-grandson Bodhi Robinson all of Dothan; an aunt, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Childhaven Children's Home at PO Box 2070 Cullman, AL 35056 or to the Old Oak Grove Cemetery Fund at PO Box 12 Slocomb, AL 36375. A special thank you to Kindred Home Health staff and Kindred Hospice staff for the care and support given to Gayle and her family. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
