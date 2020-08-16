Faulk, Mr. Charles Alter

Mr. Charles Alter Faulk, a life-long resident of Clio, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 14, 2020, at Dale Medical Center. He was 74. Funeral services will be held 2 PM Monday, August 17, 2020, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Reverend Russell Hagler will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Sunday at Keahey Funeral Home in Clio. Interment will follow in the Pea River Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Ashley Pelham, Travis Strickland, Andy Littlefield, Tony Reeder, Douglas Faircloth, Tuffy Casey, Luis Beltran, and Bruce Casey. Honorary pallbearer is Paul Shipes. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Anissa Faulk; grandchildren, Davey and Maegan Faulk; a great-grandchild due February of 2021; brother Dennis Morgan Faulk; and 3 sisters-in-law and 1 brother-in-law. Charles was a charter and founding member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Those who knew him said he lived life to the fullest and always had a smile for everyone. His favorite things were fishing, stock car racing, spending time with family and friends, and especially, working. Charles's passion for what he did and his strong work ethic developed into several enterprises. He owned and operated Preferred Paint and Drywall, Premier Paint and Drywall, and Faulk Farms. To know Charles was to love him. Lana's Flowers will be serving the Faulk family. To place a flower order for the Faulk family, call 205.607.0005. www.keaheyfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.