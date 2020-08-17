Folkes, W.C.

W.C. Folkes, a resident of Webb, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was 93. Family only graveside services were held at 1 PM Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church cemetery with Dr. Mike Shirah officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers were his grandsons and great grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Bluff Springs Baptist Church, 1990 Bluff Springs Rd., Ashford, AL 36320. W.C. was born July 4, 1927 in Houston County to the late Fernie and Pauline Clayton Folkes. He was a lifelong resident of Webb other than a brief stint in the United States Air Force. W.C. was a longtime member of Bluff Springs Baptist and served for many years as a bi-vocational music minster. W.C. is preceded in death by his wife, Lanelle Folkes and a son in law, James Parrish. Survivors include his two daughters, Donna Parrish, Carol and Terry Sheffield; son, Jim and Brenda Folkes; the joy of his life, his grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother. www.southernheritagefh.com
