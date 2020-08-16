Forrester, Bonnie Juanita

Bonnie Juanita Forrester, a resident of Ashford, died early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at her home. She was 88. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, near Columbia, with Reverend Don Tew officiating. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Southeast Health Foundation (www.sehealthfoundation.org/donate-now), Designation: SE Health Cancer Services and in the Leave a Comment box (optional), indicate it's for Cancer Navigation Services. Mrs. Forrester was born and reared in Houston County, between Pansey and Harmon School, daughter of the late Elbert Wesley Crooms and Nettie Webb Crooms. She attended Ashford High School and Central Florida Junior College in Ocala, Florida. Mrs. Forrester lived between Columbia and Ashford most of her adult lifetime. She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mrs. Forrester was preceded in death by a brother, Louie Crooms. Surviving relatives include her husband, Charles Lawson Forrester; a daughter, S. Dru Forrester (John Jacobson), Lawrence, KS; three sisters, Myrtle V. Snead, Lakeland FL; Virginia Davis, Auburndale, FL; and Bobbie Jean Harper, Auburndale, FL; two brothers, Art Crooms, North Carolina and Harold Crooms, Florida; a granddaughter, Sarah Jacobson. The family would like to thank all caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, SouthCARE, DaySpring Hospice, and Sara McKee, who provided their support. A very special thank you to Joyce Pybus (Southeast Health Cancer Navigation Services) for her dedication and guidance over the past 4 years. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
