Fountain, Mrs. Betty Rose Childree
Fountain, Mrs. Betty Rose Childree

Mrs. Betty Rose Childree (Gran Gran) Fountain, a resident of Skipperville, died early Thursday morning, September 17, 2020, in Ozark Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was 87 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Fountain will be 3:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020, from Morgan Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Sewell and Reverend Bill Weed officiating. Interment will follow in Beersheba Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Sunday in the church from 2:00 PM until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Fountain, Mrs. Betty Rose Childree
Fountain, Mrs. Betty Rose Childree

