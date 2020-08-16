You have permission to edit this article.
Mr. John Britton Franklin, Jr., a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was 77 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Franklin will be graveside 11:00 AM Monday, August 17, 2020, in Union Presbyterian Cemetery. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Franklin Jr. Mr. John Britton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

