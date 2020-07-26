Gannon, Sr., Herbert H.

Herbert H. Gannon, Sr., 96, died on July 24, 2020 in Birmingham, AL after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years, Claire Redmon Gannon, his parents, Hugh and Ada Gannon, and his brother, Edwin W. Gannon. Herbert was born Aug 28, 1923, and was reared on a farm at Route 1, New Brockton, AL, graduating from NBHS. His first jobs were at Bryars-Warren Drugs and A&P Grocery in Enterprise, AL. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted into the US Army, serving as a medic in England during WWII. He was fascinated taking care of burn patients and passed his love of giving health care onto his three sons. He didn't go to college because "I thought I had to get a job and support my family." He was recalled into the Army for the Korean War. Going to Montgomery to beg out of further service so as to work and support his growing family, he was told by the recruiter, "Son, your (backside) is back in the Army!" Thereafter, he built and lived a strong, quiet, and most effective life in Enterprise. He met his future wife as a teenager, and the first time he was invited to dinner, he turned over a glass of tea. Later in the meal, his future father-in-law turned his over also. He was an impeccably honest businessman, interested in his community, serving on the School Board, and for a few years as a City Councilman. He devoted an equal amount of time faithfully serving at First Baptist Church, from SS teacher to Chairman of the Deacon Board. Like so many others of his generation, he worked 5-6 days a week and was at church on Sunday. Yet his true love was his family, and instead of taking a much needed nap during his time off, more likely he would hook up the ski boat, and take his sons and their friends to Phillips Inlet or Lake Jackson to water ski all afternoon. His laughter still echoes to us from those places. However, the joy and bane of his leisure time was golf. With his sons and best golf buddies, Bill (the Coach) Gammill, Sr&Jr, and "Walter" Wilkerson, Jr, many fun and not so fun days were spent chasing the ball. He was blessed to have played some nice venues including Bay Hill, TPC Ponte Vedra, and his favorite, Pebble Beach, three times. Never rising much beyond a bogey golfer, yet he had three holes-in-one during those years. Words cannot define the unconditional love, generosity, compassion, and comfort he gave his family during his lifetime. Always offering to give and help, he lived a life of genuine service to allalways a giver, never a taker. He loved his daughters-in-law as if they were his own. His grand and great grandchildren will carry "Granddaddy Stories" until the circle is unbroken again. During our parents' later years when dementia and debility overtook his wife, he selflessly along with our family angel, Yvonne Williams, and brother Jimmy, cared for her day and night until his cardiac issues demanded he stop. His faith in our Lord and God was genuine. He patterned and lived his life walking the walk, doing unto others, thinking more highly of others than himself, letting God's word be a lamp unto his feet, and praising his God from whom all his earthly blessings flowed. He is survived by his three sons: Herbert H. Gannon, Jr. MD (Toye), Frank R. Gannon (Jan), Timothy H. Gannon, MD (Kathy). His brother: James L. Gannon (Pansy). His Sister-in-law: Gloria S. Gannon. Grandchildren: Ginger G. Myers (John, MD), Russell D. Gannon (Melanie), Brad H. Gannon (Kristen), Grant P. Gannon (Millie), William T. Gannon, MD (Bethany), James R. Gannon (Amy Kathryn), David R. Gannon (Katie). 17 great grandchildren (ages 21- 4mo) with another great grandson (so far) coming in September. There are too many special people who entered his life to name, but you, and we, know who you are. One we will name, Jeffrey K. Smith, MD who was like another son, similar to Walter. Great appreciation and thankfulness go to Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center, The Terrace at Grove Park in Dothan, Brookdale Clare Bridge and Grandview Hospital in Birmingham, and the staff of First Baptist Church, Enterprise. Each of these people and places recognized the specialness of this man and ministered to him with love and care. Physicians we truly owe a debt of gratitude include Dr's Charles Conner, Chris and Mark Byard, Joe Clements, Jerry Fincher, Doug Jackson, Ann McDowell, and especially the late Steve Sherrer. We plan a graveside service at Meadowlawn on Monday, July 27, at Noon, ministered by his grandson, David. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great grandsons. Friends and family are welcome, but with Covid measures of masking and appropriate distancing. Instead of flowers, please send contributions in his memory to First Baptist Church, 302 N. Main St. Enterprise, AL 36330. Due to the hot weather, he would be honored for any attendees to dress casually, e.g. golf shirts, etc. Finally, our Dad was known for many "quotes" throughout his life e.g. "sad but true," "women are the smartest," "you know it," "it's not what you know." But, as stated in the opening, he grew up on Route 1, New Brockton. And, at all of the nice places he visited in life, whether golf courses or major cities, he would always eventually say to us, "Family, this is a long way from Rt. 1." Knowing exactly where he is now, if he could communicate with us, that is exactly what he would say. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
