Garrett, Mae Jo Kicklighter

Ms. Mae Jo Kicklighter Garrett, of Dothan, Alabama, died peacefully on August 18, 2020. She was born in Glennville, Georgia, on May 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Ollie Mae Bird and Lee Iverson Kicklighter. Jo's beloved husband of 64 years, Dr. Fred Malone Garrett, Sr. predeceased her. She is survived by sons Billington Malone (Jenny) of Montgomery and Benjamin Abner (Terri) and Fred Malone (Kathy) of Dothan. In addition, "Mimi" holds dear her seven grandchildren: Billington of Los Angeles; Taylor (Susan) and Sarah (Charlie Sexton) of Birmingham; James (Kathryn) of Auburn; and Iverson, Jack Malone, and Amelia of Dothan. She is especially proud to have great-grandchildren: Mac Garrett and Garner and Cas Sexton, all of Birmingham. Jo's family included her four sisters and two brothers and their spouses, all with whom Jo and Fred maintained close ties. All predeceased her except her sister-in-law Maryland. She was also predeceased by Fred's two sisters and their spouses. After graduating from the University of Georgia, Jo and Fred moved to Albany, Georgia and then to Dothan in 1960. "Family" was the essence of Joand, oh, what a family it is! She is known by so many as "Miss Jo" at her restaurant "Garland House," established in 1976 and in business for 30 years. There, she embraced more "family," sharing in countless engagement parties, baptisms, birthdays, and general celebrations of life. And, there, she taught a Southern town to love crepes and men to eat Peppermint Puffs! Her "family" included First United Methodist Church of Dothan, a source of strong community and blessings beyond measure for her, including during her final years when she "volunteered" at the Respite Ministry. To her most preciousher grandchildren, she modeled life as a celebration with family, well-earned after hard work and perseverance. She will be cherished for her joy, laughter, eager insistence to help, and gracious welcome to all she encountered. A burial service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Arlington, Georgia, at 11:00 a.m. EST, Thursday, August 20, 2020. Family and close friends are invited. Those attending will wear masks and socially distance. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in celebration of Jo's life to: Respite Ministry, First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, AL 36301. The family would like to thank the staff of Memory Care at The Terrace at Grove Park for their compassionate care. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com. (334) 699-3888.
