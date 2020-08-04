Gilbert, Naomi Shelley

Naomi Shelley Gilbert, a resident of Dothan, AL, passed away Monday morning, August 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter. She was 86. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Wright Funeral Home Chapel, with the Reverend Tim Willis officiating. A private entombment will be held at Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Wednesday before the service. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, AL 36301. Mrs. Gilbert was born in Headland, Alabama to the late Royal Shelley and Beatrice Shelley. She was a 1952 graduate of Headland High School. She married Preston Gilbert in 1953. She lived her entire adult life in Dothan, AL. Naomi and Preston were married for fifty-nine years. Mrs. Gilbert retired from Slingluff Insurance Company in 1999. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, Dothan, and she enjoyed traveling, reading, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. Along with her parents, and her husband she is preceded in death by her son, Dennis Wayne Gilbert; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Kay Gilbert. Leaving to cherish her memories are her daughter, JoAnn Maxwell (Ned) of Chattahoochee, FL; her sons, Bruce Gilbert of Headland, and Thomas Gilbert (Kay) of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
