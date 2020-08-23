Glover, Doyle

Mr. Doyle Glover of Cottonwood passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 85. Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Hodgesville Baptist Church Cemetery with Larry Thompson officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. He was a loving son of James and Audrey Glover. He worked in the Aviation Industry most of his adult life. He is preceded in death by 3 brothers. Survivors include 2 sons, grandchildren, 3 sisters, 2 sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. www.wardwilson.com
