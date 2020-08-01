Goodson, Mr. Curtis Bernon

Mr. Curtis Bernon Goodson, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 85 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Goodson will be 2:00 PM Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Bradley Chamblee and Reverend David Parrish officiating. Interment will be in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 12:30 PM until service time. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Anita Shehane Goodson of Ozark; one daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Mark Craddock of Warner Robins, Georgia; one grandson, Mark David Craddock, Jr.; and one sister, Betty Cuti of Norca, Louisiana. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
