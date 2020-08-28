Gordy, Dorothy Louise

Mrs. Dorothy Louise Gordy of Cowarts, age 78, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery with Dr. David Baker officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday. The family wishes for everyone to remain safe and that all social distancing and masking guidelines be observed. Dorothy was born December 1, 1941 in Alabama to Silas Edgar and Lou Smith Peters. In 1971, she moved to Cowarts where she lived most of her life. Dorothy was employed by WexTex prior to her medical retirement in 1979. She was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James C. Gordy, her siblings and an infant son. Survivors include, four sons, Donald Wayne Peters (Lila) of Ashford, Ronald Gordon Peters (Terri) of Webb, Kennith Mitchell Gordy (Dana) of Cowarts and Robert Peters, Jr. of Cowarts; three daughters, Tina L. Free (Eddie) of Cowarts, Lisa Smith (Cliff) of Kinsey and Sheila Rodgers of Dothan; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, three step-children, several step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be Eddie Free, Jr., P.J. Phillips, Jr., Jeffery Scarborough, Isaiah Walker, Malachi Williams, Jeffery Robinson and Cliff Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnathan Gray, Nathan Peters, Joe Gordy and Garrett Peters. Please sign the guestbook online at: www.gloverfuneral.com. 334-699-3888
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.