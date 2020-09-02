 Skip to main content
Granger, Marilyn Bauman
Granger, Marilyn Bauman

Marilyn Granger passed away on August 29, 2020. She was a resident of Bryson City, NC. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wayne Granger; daughter Rebecca Paige Granger Chatta, husband Chris and grandchildren Alex and Olivia Chatta; son Adam R. Granger, wife Zena and grandchildren Sarah and Brendan Granger. Marilyn is preceded in death by her father, Theodore Julius Bauman and mother, Betty Jo Daniel Bauman. She was a graduate of Dothan High School, Stephens College, and a Certified Peer Support Specialist from the University of NC at Chapel Hill. A private family ceremony was held in her honor. Marilyn was laid to rest in the Granger section of the Dothan City Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the North Carolina Hospice via - Four Seasons Foundation, 221 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Four Seasons Hospice care. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

