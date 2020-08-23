 Skip to main content
Grantham, Lewis Mitchell
Grantham, Lewis Mitchell

Mr. Lewis Mitchell Grantham, a resident of Ozark, Alabama passed away at his residence on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 82 years old. Services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Andrews and Rev. Kenneth Hale officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Mitchell was born on June 8, 1938 in Alabama where he lived his entire life. He was a long-time member and deacon of Chalkhead Baptist Church. Mitchell retired from the U. S. Postal Service. After retirement, he practiced children's hippotherapy and was a master horse handler. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Verlon Grantham; his brother, Melvin Grantham; and his special K-9 companion, Foxy. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dolly Grantham; children, Dennis Mitchell (Christi) Grantham and Shannon Leigh (Chris) Noftz; grandchildren, Alex Mitchell Grantham and Rachel Lynn (Brad) Mulligan; great grandchild, Macie Lynn Mulligan; sister-in-law, Donna Grantham; his cat, Josh; and his four horses. SunsetMemorialPark.com

Grantham, Lewis Mitchell
Grantham, Lewis Mitchell
