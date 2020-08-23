Grantham, Lewis Mitchell

Mr. Lewis Mitchell Grantham, a resident of Ozark, Alabama passed away at his residence on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 82 years old. Services will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2 pm in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Andrews and Rev. Kenneth Hale officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Mitchell was born on June 8, 1938 in Alabama where he lived his entire life. He was a long-time member and deacon of Chalkhead Baptist Church. Mitchell retired from the U. S. Postal Service. After retirement, he practiced children's hippotherapy and was a master horse handler. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Verlon Grantham; his brother, Melvin Grantham; and his special K-9 companion, Foxy. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dolly Grantham; children, Dennis Mitchell (Christi) Grantham and Shannon Leigh (Chris) Noftz; grandchildren, Alex Mitchell Grantham and Rachel Lynn (Brad) Mulligan; great grandchild, Macie Lynn Mulligan; sister-in-law, Donna Grantham; his cat, Josh; and his four horses. SunsetMemorialPark.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.